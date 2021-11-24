ATO Jumpstart Program

The ATO Jumpstart Program is an entry level program open to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

Applications for the ATO Jumpstart Program are now open. Select the button below to apply.

Applications close on 6 June 2022 at 11:00 pm (AEST).

About the ATO Jumpstart Program

The Jumpstart Program is a 12-month, non-ongoing opportunity with the ATO. You’ll get on-the-job learning, a formal qualification and support networks, all while earning a competitive salary. It's perfect if you've recently left school or are looking to re-enter the workforce.

During the program, you can also apply for an ongoing position in our ATO Evergreen Program and other career opportunities in the ATO. You can also choose not to progress your career with us. You will have a formal qualification and work experience to support you in future endeavours.

What we offer

Our program offers you:

a 12-month non-ongoing casual contract

a formal qualification

an opportunity to obtain work readiness skills and build professional capabilities

an opportunity to work in a flexible working environment

on-the-job training

shared support through a dedicated program manager, team leaders and corporate trainers access to the Indigenous employee network and Indigenous liaison officers

paid work as a casual APS 1 employee. You will be paid from $31.90 per hour (plus generous 15.4% superannuation)

the opportunity to apply for an ongoing position in our ATO Evergreen Program

exposure to other possible career opportunities in the ATO.

Work placement

During your work placement, you will develop new skills and build networks to help you develop your career. This role will help you:

interact with taxpayers

take responsibility for the quality and integrity of ATO records by recording client details and interactions

action low risk queries and do a range of general administrative tasks

learn by taking part in face-to-face and online training to meet ATO productivity and quality standards.

use your new or existing computer skills to use office systems and software

assist and be guided by other ATO employees to complete tasks that will help you develop your professional skills

work in a flexible environment and adapt to immediate and future challenges.

