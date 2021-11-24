The ATO School Leaver Program
Find information about the ATO School Leaver Program and how to apply.
Applications for the ATO School Leaver Program are now open. Select the button below to apply.
Applications close at 11:00 pm AEST on 5 September 2022.
Apply now
On this page
About the program
The ATO School Leaver Program is for people who have successfully completed Year 12 in 2021 or will complete Year 12 in 2022.
You'll perform a range of duties through the program that will develop you and your career.
Our program will give you work experience and formal training with one of Australia's largest government organisations.
Applications open on 8 August 2022 and close at 11:00 pm AEST on 5 September 2022.
Who can apply
To be eligible for the program, you must:
- have completed Year 12 in 2021 or will complete Year 12 in 2022
- be an Australian citizen
- clear our pre-engagement integrity check.
What to expect
The entry level position will give you:
- a 12-month program that combines work experience and formal training
- structured on-the-job and corporate training
- a permanent, full-time job with us on successful completion
- a certified qualification
- a supportive team environment
- an inclusive and diverse workplace culture
- a starting salary of $50,977 plus super (APS 1)
- opportunity for advancement to APS 2, on completion of the program.
Locations
Entry level positions may be offered in:
- Adelaide
- Brisbane
- Canberra
- Gosford
- Newcastle
- Melbourne
- Sydney
- Traralgon
What we're looking for in a candidate
Our ideal candidate for the program:
- has successfully completed Year 12 in 2021 or will complete Year 12 in 2022
- has competent written and verbal communication skills
- has good computer skills and can operate in a Windows-based environment
- can work in a scheduled, phone-based environment
- is resilient, flexible and independent
- is a team player
- takes a proactive approach to their work and embraces challenges
- has a willingness to learn.
Roles
Your role may include:
Administration officer
In this role, you will support and help organise our business areas.
You may:
- manage and maintain records and information
- work with our stakeholders
- compile and prepare documents and letters
- help with data management and reporting.
Client engagement officer
In this role, you will perform a range of customer service activities in an ATO call centre.
You may:
- resolve a broad range of customer enquiries
- provide technical advice on legislation, policy and procedures
- verify and update data
- record interactions in our business information systems.
Information Technology officer
In this role, you will perform a range of information technology related activities.
You may:
- respond to a broad range of enquiries
- participate in resolving internal information technology issues
- provide support to information technology projects and programs
- work with internal stakeholders to understand business needs.
Training and support
We provide:
- structured on-the-job professional training and work experience
- support from a work placement team leader, learning and development trainers and a dedicated Program Manager
- Certificate qualification upon completion of the program.
How to apply
Applications open on 8 August 2022 and close at 11:00 pm AEST on 5 September 2022.
Submit a resume outlining your:
- skills, knowledge and experience
- Year 12 subjects
- extra-curricular activities
- volunteer roles
- other accomplishments (e.g. awards, leadership).
Submit your application through our online recruitment system by 11:00 pm AEST on 5 September 2022.
If you have questions regarding the program, email entrylevelprograms@ato.gov.au.
Indigenous affirmative measures and RecruitAbilityExternal Link apply to this role.
Indigenous affirmative measures
We encourage Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander peoples to apply for our School Leaver Program.
Some program positions will be filled using the Indigenous affirmative measures.
To apply for this program through the affirmative measures process, you must:
- select the Indigenous affirmative measures option on the ATO Careers page
- provide written evidence that you
- are of Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage
- identify as an Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander
- are accepted as an Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander in the community that you live or have lived
- be an Australian citizen (section 22 of the Public Service Act 1999 requires APS employees to be Australian citizens).
To support your application, you will need to provide your confirmation of heritage to us in 6 weeks of the application closing date.
