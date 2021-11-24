The ATO School Leaver Program

Find information about the ATO School Leaver Program and how to apply.

Applications for the ATO School Leaver Program are now open. Select the button below to apply.

Applications close at 11:00 pm AEST on 5 September 2022.

About the program

The ATO School Leaver Program is for people who have successfully completed Year 12 in 2021 or will complete Year 12 in 2022.

You'll perform a range of duties through the program that will develop you and your career.

Our program will give you work experience and formal training with one of Australia's largest government organisations.

Who can apply

To be eligible for the program, you must:

have completed Year 12 in 2021 or will complete Year 12 in 2022

be an Australian citizen

clear our pre-engagement integrity check.

What to expect

The entry level position will give you:

a 12-month program that combines work experience and formal training

structured on-the-job and corporate training

a permanent, full-time job with us on successful completion

a certified qualification

a supportive team environment

an inclusive and diverse workplace culture

a starting salary of $50,977 plus super (APS 1)

opportunity for advancement to APS 2, on completion of the program.

Locations

Entry level positions may be offered in:

Adelaide

Brisbane

Canberra

Gosford

Newcastle

Melbourne

Sydney

Traralgon

What we're looking for in a candidate

Our ideal candidate for the program:

has competent written and verbal communication skills

has good computer skills and can operate in a Windows-based environment

can work in a scheduled, phone-based environment

is resilient, flexible and independent

is a team player

takes a proactive approach to their work and embraces challenges

has a willingness to learn.

Roles

Your role may include:

Administration officer

In this role, you will support and help organise our business areas.

You may:

manage and maintain records and information

work with our stakeholders

compile and prepare documents and letters

help with data management and reporting.

Client engagement officer

In this role, you will perform a range of customer service activities in an ATO call centre.

You may:

resolve a broad range of customer enquiries

provide technical advice on legislation, policy and procedures

verify and update data

record interactions in our business information systems.

Information Technology officer

In this role, you will perform a range of information technology related activities.

You may:

respond to a broad range of enquiries

participate in resolving internal information technology issues

provide support to information technology projects and programs

work with internal stakeholders to understand business needs.

Training and support

We provide:

structured on-the-job professional training and work experience

support from a work placement team leader, learning and development trainers and a dedicated Program Manager

Certificate qualification upon completion of the program.

How to apply

Submit a resume outlining your:

skills, knowledge and experience

Year 12 subjects

extra-curricular activities

volunteer roles

other accomplishments (e.g. awards, leadership).

Submit your application through our online recruitment system by 11:00 pm AEST on 5 September 2022.

If you have questions regarding the program, email entrylevelprograms@ato.gov.au.

Indigenous affirmative measures and RecruitAbilityExternal Link apply to this role.

Indigenous affirmative measures

We encourage Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander peoples to apply for our School Leaver Program.

Some program positions will be filled using the Indigenous affirmative measures.

To apply for this program through the affirmative measures process, you must:

select the Indigenous affirmative measures option on the ATO Careers page

option on the provide written evidence that you are of Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage identify as an Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander are accepted as an Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander in the community that you live or have lived be an Australian citizen (section 22 of the Public Service Act 1999 requires APS employees to be Australian citizens).



To support your application, you will need to provide your confirmation of heritage to us in 6 weeks of the application closing date.

